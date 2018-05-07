Orchestras and music

Sir, – As a lifelong professional violinist and now retired member of several renowned symphony orchestras, most recently the Rotterdam Philharmonic, but prior to that the Dutch Broadcasting System (NOS,) I am moved to respond to Michael Dervan’s column of May 2nd, “Review of RTÉ orchestras has made the unthinkable thinkable”.

Symphonic orchestras are facing new and unprecedented challenges in every western nation. A barrage of alternatives to concert attendance as a “night out” have been unleashed.

Our society is changing, and the benefits of live classical music need to be preserved, if simply for the reason that the symphonic orchestra’s repertoire is one of the highlights of our western civilisation.

I was blessed to have had the opportunity to work on and present masterpieces to appreciative audiences on a daily basis.

This focus needs to continue, with more emphasis brought on preserving and bringing this classical form to a greater number of people throughout the country.

Michael Dervan is correct – downsizing the profession reduces the membership base of the institution, but this will only lead to its downfall, and subsequent elimination.

Closures of posts within an orchestra merely equal severe artistic limitations being placed upon the programming, which in itself is based upon the personnel (read instrumentation) ascribed by the composer, not the prevailing budgetary limitations of the moment.

If starved or even undernourished, this art form will perish.

Perish the thought. – Yours, etc,

MARY O’REILLY,

Belturbet,

Co Cavan.