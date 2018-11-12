Opposition needs to oppose

Sir, – Breda O’Brien is correct when she speaks of the democratic deficit in Ireland today and the lack of an effective opposition to a Fine-Gael-led minority government (Opinion & Analysis, November 10th). Since 2016 the confidence and supply agreement has led to the bizarre situation where the biggest Opposition party, Fianna Fáil, supports the Government instead of performing its political role of opposing Government. Stormont (1921-1972) ultimately failed in Northern Ireland because parliamentary opposition was unable to form a viable alternative government to the Ulster Unionist Party, which was continuously in power throughout that period.

The Fianna Fáil party was loud in its condemnation of unionist monopoly of political power in Northern Ireland.

Yet today, Fianna Fáil is not prepared to lead an effective opposition to a weak Fine Gael-led minority government, which in truth is probably more scared than Fianna Fáil of a general election. – Yours, etc,

ANN KEHOE,

Castleknock, Dublin 15.