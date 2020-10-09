Opinion polls and political divisions

Sir, – I believe these opinion polls to be completely out of step with the supposed spirit of “We are all in this together.”

Instead, what the polls do is create political divisions.

Fine Gael has seen the advantages of undermining Fianna Fáil, and in this it has been ably led by Leo Varadkar.

Some Fianna Fáil backbenchers have seen falling poll numbers as an opportunity to undermine Micheál Martin.

Sinn Féin has indulged in a constant blame game when its own Covid record in the government of Northern Ireland is underwhelming.

Covid is a war that must be fought on all fronts and by everyone in the State, including the media.

Encouraging political in-fighting via opinion polls will do nothing to help us in our battle. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN KENNY,

Dublin 6.