Sir, – You report the Department of Health as saying that the Government is examining the issues around operationalisation (eight syllables, no less!) of travel measures announced on January 26th as a matter of urgency (News, January 28th).

Once they sort out the operationalisation of contact tracing, travel restrictions, quarantining, nursing home supports and vaccination, we should be grand. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Crossmolina,

Co Mayo.