Only the best will do

Sir, – All is okay with the world. A nice morning coffee at the usual venue and a little cake while reading the newspapers.

A quick trip to the toilet before leaving. All is not okay with the world.

A notice saying “Please don’t steal our toilet paper” shows how the world has gone mad.

Admittedly there is little available for purchase but there are options such as newspapers, but obviously not this one, that will make a reasonable short-term alternative. – Yours, etc,

DENNIS FITZGERALD,

Melbourne,

Australia.