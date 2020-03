Sir, – When will we progress beyond the mandatory pint of Guinness for visiting foreign dignitaries? – Yours, etc,

AOIFE LORD,

Tankardstown,

Co Meath.

Sir, – Who devised the itinerary for the British royals? We have Trinity College with the Book of Kells, Newgrange, Brú na Bóinne, Glendalough, etc, but what do they have to endure? A pint of Guinness they can have in any pub in London. – Yours, etc,

JOHN

JOHNSTON-KEHOE,

Waterford.