Online debate

Sir, – I am writing as a 21-year-old interested in politics and the socio-economic future of the country. Over the past few years, I have become extremely worried at the direction in which Irish political debate is undertaken on social media (Twitter, Facebook) from both politicians and supporters. You will do extremely well to find replies to any post, left- or right-leaning, which does not involve a thread full of personal abuse, memes, reference to an unrelated historical event or misinformation to score points and often looking to “cancel” someone. To these users, genuine or agenda fuelled, we all know politics is a game, but when did honest debate go out the window? Difference of opinion is human nature, talk it out; nothing will be achieved by being childish. I fear this trend will only get worse. Party politics loyalty is one thing; however, disagreeing just for the sake of disagreeing will get us nowhere. Negativity is a burden. Switch off; politics is certainly not the most important thing in life. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN RUANE,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.