Online and offline

Sir, – You provide some excellent advice on how to protect your personal privacy from the attentions of Facebook, Google, Twitter and their ilk (“How to change your Facebook, Google and Twitter settings to keep your data private”, Business, January 2nd).

While it is hard these days to manage without Google, you do not need an account to use it, and a much quicker and simpler solution for Facebook, Twitter, et al, is to close your accounts.

Then try calling your friends on your mobile and arranging to go out and meet them for a drink or a meal or just a face-to-face gossip. Or why not have a real time conversation with them on the phone? Even better, you could use some of the time you save to read more books, go to more movies, go to a game or to get some more exercise.

You would be surprised how much better you will feel after a few weeks. – Yours, etc,

FRANK E BANNISTER,

Dublin 4.