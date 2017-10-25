One for the books on the bus

Sir, – Last Friday morning, I was on the No 140 bus from Rathmines reading a biography of Hannah Sheehy Skeffington. “That’s a really good book,” said the lady sitting next to me. “Hannah lived in Rathmines, just round the corner from here,” she added, as our conversation drifted on to Hannah’s achievements. Travelling back that evening on the same bus, I was reading a biography of Mary Elmes, the Cork relief worker of Spanish Civil War fame. “That’s a really good book,” said the man sitting next to me. Conversation revealed that his father, also from Cork, served in Spain at the same time with the International Brigade. No need to join a book club when you can travel on a Dublin bus! – Yours, etc,

DARRYL HUGHES,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.