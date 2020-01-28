Sir, – The Irish Times published a news report that describes Taiwan as a country (“Inspired by Ireland, Taiwan’s LGBT activists feel empowered for future battles”, January 23rd).

It is a grave mistake in disregard of the facts and against the One China policy consistently upheld by Ireland. Taiwan has been an indivisible part of China. The one-China principle has become a basic norm governing international relations and a consensus of the international community, which is firmly pursued by 180 states, including Ireland. Any attempts and acts for “Taiwan independence” and the promotion of Taiwan as a country are a serious infringement of China’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity and deeply hurt the feelings of Chinese people. – Yours, etc,

SHEN MINGCHUN,

Chief of Political Section,

Chinese Embassy,

Merrion Road, Dublin 4.