Once upon a time in the cinema

Sir, – Further to recent correspondence on westerns (Letters, October 15th), my father ran a small cinema in Drogheda in the 1950s, in which “horse operas” were the regular fare.

Ray Milland’s only appearance in that genre, A Man Alone, was billed but “sound” problems arose. Efforts to fix these were made during a trial run of the lengthy opening sequence of the film, which featured the star riding towards the camera.

To several shouts from the projection room, “Is it working?”, a voice from out front was heard, “I don’t know, he hasn’t opened his f***ing mouth yet!” – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.