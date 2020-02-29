Once in a leap year

Sir, – Writing as a leapling (ie someone who was born on February 29th), and given the natural affinity one feels for those with whom they share a birthdate, I am compelled to reflect on the aptly chosen words of musical critique offered by Gioachino Rossini to his contemporary Richard Wagner.

In what may be construed as a knowing application of the one-in-four logic that forms the basis of leap-year science, Rossini witheringly quipped that Wagner’s music “has beautiful moments but bad quarters of an hour”. – Yours, etc,

NORA

DOORLEY (aged 6/24),

Brussels.