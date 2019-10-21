On the road again

Sir, – Pat Leahy writes that a resurgent Green Party would demand the cancellation of road projects as the price of joining government (“Greens can name their price in formation of next government”, Opinion & Analysis, October 19th).

Would Leo Varadkar kindly reannounce the construction of the A5 Dublin to Derry highway – an emblematic pledge of cooperation in the 2006 St Andrews Agreement – so that it can be cancelled for the fourth time? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN

DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.