On the one road and the right track?

Sir, – Anyone unlucky enough to drive on Northern Ireland’s A5, the only direct route from Dublin to Derry and northern Donegal, including Letterkenny, will testify to the atrocious quality of the route.

A motorway of three lanes each way will reduce to one hour the journey from Monaghan town to Letterkenny.

When this eventually happens, it is a further imperative that the chosen corridor accommodate a rail link from Dublin to those two major settlements, largely compensating for the demolition of the Portadown to Derry mainline in 1965 and restoring adequate public transport to such traditional railway towns as Aughnacloy, Omagh and Strabane. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTIAN MORRIS,

Howth,

Dublin 13.