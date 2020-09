Sir, – After long deliberation by trained experts and based on best international practice, we arrive at a carefully constructed plan to live with Covid-19. The experts have designed a five-level stratified plan to cover all scenarios.

Then the politicians decide to create Level 2-and-a-bit, especially for the Dubs.

Only in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

DARREN SCULLY,

Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.