On the double

Sir, – Dama Cunningham (Letters, August 11th) quite rightly criticises the improper use of “double down”, regarding increased efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and suggests we “double up.” This sounds rather painful to me. Perhaps we should instead “redouble” our efforts. To redouble is to make or become much greater, more intense, or more numerous. The usage of the word will also, no doubt, please the nation’s many contract bridge players. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar, Dublin 6.