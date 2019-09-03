On the doorsteps

Sir, – In the unlikely event that there remains one or two cold-callers who have not, as yet, darkened my doorstep, let the record show: I am in contract for gas and electricity for the next 25 to 30 years; I am nothing short of ecstatic with my current TV and broadband bundle; I already have three monthly charity subscriptions; I have two small children and, on the whole, would rather spend time with them than participate in a survey about raspberries. I already have a milkman, a binman, and a handyman; I have a burglar alarm, as the box on the wall would suggest. And finally, I hold no ill will toward a little driveway moss. What did it ever do to me?

Regarding these relentless interruptions to our evenings, I think as a society, we need to stop and consider. What would Montgomery Burns do? Easy. Release the hounds! – Yours, etc,

DEARBHLA O’SULLIVAN,

Mullingar,

Co Westmeath.