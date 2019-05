A chara, – Politicians constantly talk about messages from voters “on the doorsteps”. In the 45 years since I became eligible to vote, I have experienced elections in Donegal, Derry, and, latterly, in Scotland. In all that time I have had precisely one candidate come to my door, although I get lots of leaflets. Is there something wrong with me, or my doorstep, or should I count my blessings? – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.