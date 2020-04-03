Sir, – I am so annoyed after reading the piece “‘On the bike I meet no one’: 78-year-old cyclist refuses to cocoon” (News, April 1st).

I’m 75 and my husband is 84. We miss our daily walk but are making do with laps around our back garden. Keep safe and well! – Yours, etc,

AINE KELLIHER,

Bishopstown,

Cork.

Sir, – Here we have an individual openly and defiantly flaunting the restrictions. If everybody took the same attitude, where would the country be? It is hard to believe that The Irish Times would publish such a piece. – Yours, etc,

ARTHUR HARROW,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I’m obeying the rule and I hate it, but I see that it’s for the greater good.

If Sé O’Hanlon must cycle, he should purchase a cycling machine and get his exercise that way.

Exercise machines can be purchased online. – Yours, etc,

TOM FULLER,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.