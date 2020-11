Sir, – A few years ago, Dublin City Council planted two lovely flower beds on the traffic island at Harts Corner, Phibsborough. They also included two benches. I could never understand why anyone would choose to sit there among the flowers but surrounded by continuous traffic. The other day I noticed two young men sitting happily with their lunch and coffees on the bench. Every bench is a valuable resource these days. – Yours, etc,

MARIE HUMPHRIES,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9,