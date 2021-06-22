On the ball

Sir, – Watching golfers on TV, many of them shout “Go!”, or “Sit!” at their ball after they have hit it. This is intended to overturn the laws of physics and ensure a better outcome for their shot. Clearly, this works, as many of them are highly successful and have become very wealthy. Why is it that players in other sports don’t similarly shout at their ball in mid-flight (“Fly low over the net, and land between the lines on the other side!”)? Could it be that golfers are smarter? – Yours, etc,

DARAGH SOLAN,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.