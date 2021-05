A chara, – I cannot agree with Malachy Clerkin (“It’s hard to love football when it’s on all the time”, Tipping Point, Sport, May 24th).

I was often bored with it when we were free and easy before Covid, but football on TV has given me a focus badly needed when many other interests were unreachable. – Is mise,

BRIAN SUGRUE,

Glenbeigh,

Co Kerry.