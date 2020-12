A chara, – Can we ever thank the GAA and the players enough for the effort they put in for their country this year?

It was an even darker winter than usual and they braved the contagion, the cold and the howling wind to entertain and brighten up our weekends while we sat by the fire and absorbed the excitement.

Having a topic other than coronavirus to chat about has no doubt sustained the nation for a little while longer. – Is mise,

EIMEAR

MOORE,

Kilkenny.