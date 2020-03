Sir, – Every day we hear the term “social distancing” being used, and more recently “physical distancing”, as preferred by the World Health Organisation (to me, not much of an improvement). What’s in a word? Lots!

I propose “critical distancing”, which implies urgency and a crisis, but without being threatening. If adopted it might become a global term and assist in influencing behaviour. – Yours, etc,

KENNETH JONES,

Ponte de Lima,

Portugal.