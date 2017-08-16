Sir, – There is widespread disappointment over the fact that report into the 2016 Olympic ticket controversy cost €312,000 and produced little hard evidence. Clearly what is now needed is a tribunal of inquiry that will cost tens of millions of euro, provide dozens of lawyers with large sums of money, last several years and ultimately produce no more results! – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Reading your editorial “Few insights into a shambolic affair” (August 15th), I’ve come to the conclusion that the only thing now needed to make our lives complete is for Pat Hickey to be awarded an honorary degree by the NUI. – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Clonyhague,

Co Westmeath.