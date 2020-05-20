Older and wiser

Sir, – Mark Paul, writing on the misgivings of your letter writers in relation to HSE advice, encapsulated something for many people like myself (“The greater good is no longer great or good for many”, Business Opinion, May 15th).

I’m over 70. Just about.

But the Government’s Covid-19 notices contain advice about people over 70 which is very troubling to myself and many other senior citizens.

Mark Paul writes of, “the casual infantilisation of our cocooning over-70s, who are regularly discussed over their heads as if they are were incapable of acting sensibly”.

Well said.

We are of all age groups probably the most sensible, as far as I can tell. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD

RODGERS,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.