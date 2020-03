Sir, – It is somewhat depressing to realise that, in complying with the Government’s advice to avoid foreign travel, packed nightclubs, and crowded bars, I haven’t had to change my lifestyle at all.

I must be getting old! – Yours, etc,

FINBAR O’CONNOR,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.

A chara, – With regard to the current crisis, could anyone please inform me as to when one becomes old? Officially?– Is mise,

CANICE

COONEY (64.5 years),

Kellystown,

Co Sligo.