Old sayings and colloquialisms

Sir, – Further to Paul Clements’s An Irishman’s Diary (September 24th), my late mother, from Cavan, when referring to a person who was less than generous, would remark, “That fella would skin a flea for the hide.” – Yours, etc,

NIALL LOMBARD,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – A relation of mine many years ago, addressing someone he had not much time for: “I’ve seen some hard-boiled eggs in my time, but you’re 20 minutes.” – Yours, etc,

JIM FITZPATRICK,

Howth,

Co Dublin.