Old sayings and colloquialisms

Sir, – Further to Paul Clements’s An Irishman’s Diary (September 24th), when the wind howled and the rain lashed down outside, my father used to comment, philosophically, “Well, we are on the right side of the house.” – Yours, etc,

A TRAYNOR,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – My late mother would always say the following if we didn’t like or finish our meal: “You will follow a crow for that someday,” – Yours, etc,

ANNE O’MAHON,

Bishopstown,

Cork.

Sir, – My late father grew up on a small hilly farm outside Killarney. Having achieved a lot, his family was very successful in business. One of them was later heard to say, “Didn’t they do well, and they didn’t even have a flat field.” – Yours, etc,

EILEEN McGEOUGH,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – If you got up from your seat and someone took it immediately, my mother would say, “That’s what makes the land so dear!” – Yours, etc,

MARY MacDEVITT,

Moatville,

Navan, Co Meath.