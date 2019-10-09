Sir, – My first port of call every morning is a coffee and a read of the letters page of The Irish Times, and I am really enjoying your readers’ letters relating to the old sayings and colloquialisms. My grandmother, a Westmeath woman, on return from a visit to friends or relatives, where a cup of tea had not been offered, would often say, “Sure they didn’t ask if I’d a mouth on me. Now me belly’s sticking to me back.”

On occasions when she was really hungry, she would remark,“Ah me belly thinks me throat’s been cut.” – Yours, etc,

EILIS LAWLOR,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.