Sir, – Further to Paul Clements’s An Irishman’s Diary (September 24th), whenever my mother was faced with the prospect of something unpleasant coming down the line, her saying was, “Sure you can get used to anything except hunger”. – Yours, etc,

JOHN FOLEY,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – How do you know a man from Anagassan?

By the track of the half door across his belly. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN

O’CONNOR,

Aughrusbeg,

Co Galway.