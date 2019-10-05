Old sayings and colloquialisms

A chara, – Further to Paul Clements’s An Irishman’s Diary (September 24th), a Wexford saying, and one of the best, tells us much with few words: “What he took in with a spoon, she threw out with a shovel.” – Is mise,

ANNA WYN BRYAN,

Raheen,

Limerick.

Sir, – My Meath mother used to say, “They wouldn’t take a bite out of a stone wall”.

A slightly ironic take on the individual in question being a shrewd one and nobody’s fool. At least that was my understanding. – Yours, etc,

SHEELAGH MOONEY ,

Ardagh,

Co Longford.