Old sayings and colloquialisms

Sir, – Further to Paul Clements’s An Irishman’s Diary (September 24th), a neighbour of mine described a person he didn’t like, “That fella has a great welcome for himself every where he goes.” He used also speak disparaging of him by saying, “I met two eejits today and he was both of them.” – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL D MURRAY,

Limerick.

Sir, – During my formative years, long gone, there were two sayings which gave reassurance and positivity: “It’s a banker” and “As safe as houses”. Times move on. Enough said! – Yours, etc,

CLIFF FORSYTH,

Foxrock, Dublin 18.

Sir, – My late Dad, having listened to my uncle ramble on about his holiday in Skerries, turned to me and winking said, “Another spoke like that and he’ll have a wheel.” – Yours, etc,

DAMIEN CARROLL,

Dublin 2.

Sir, – Say nothing and keep saying it. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – In my childhood home the Christmas meal began with Grace led by my Cork-born father. “Lord of love/look from above/on this poor turkey hen; which in the clay/for three days lay/and was exhumed again.” Any suggestions as to meaning or origin? – Yours, etc,

GORDON LINNEY,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, –My father Dan was a builder and as a child helping him I often got the job of handing him the nails he was hammering in. To speed things up, I sometimes gave him two or three together, but he invariably said, “Don’t you know one at a time is good fishing.” Also when squabbling with my brothers or sister, he would tell us that, “If birds in a nest cannot agree they are sure to fall out.” – Yours etc,

NOEL SHANAGHY,

Faithlegg, Co Waterford.