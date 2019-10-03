Old sayings and colloquialisms

Sir – My late mother-in-law from Wexford gave excellent shopping advice: “You’ll get that for half nothing.” My Wexford sister-in-law gives encouraging advice in difficult circumstances: “Take pucks of no notice.” It’s only in mathematics that nothing remains nothing when divided or multiplied. Real life has more possibilities. – Yours, etc,

IRENE ALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Sir, – On watching a particularly physical encounter on a rugby pitch or hurling field my late father would have opined, “No place for a clergyman’s son.” Another of his favourites was when referring to somebody very shrewd: “He wouldn’t sell his hen on a rainy day.” – Yours, etc,

TIM DONNELLY,

Rostrevor,

Co Down.