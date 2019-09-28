Old sayings and colloquialisms

Sir, – Further to Paul Clements’s An Irishman’s Diary (September 24th), in Killaloe, Co Clare, the best put-down of an opponent was, “’Tis worse you’re improving”. – Yours, etc,

HENRY MURDOCH,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – In Lifford, Co Donegal, many years ago a man explained to me why a neighbour’s son was returning from Scotland to take over the running of the family farm. “He conceits to farm”. – Yours, etc,

PN CORISH,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – If my late Dubliner mother-in-law was sceptical about a planned event actually taking place, she would remind us of the statue at the gates of Trinity College and proclaim, “That won’t happen before Grattan closes his fist”. Of me, who was never an early riser, she reckoned, “Tony likes the streets well aired before he goes out”. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY O’LEARY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.