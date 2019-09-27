Old sayings and colloquialisms

Sir, – Further to Paul Clements’s An Irishman’s Diary (September 24th), a largely bygone Co Louth-ism: “He has a notion of her” (for interested romantically)! And my wife is fond of quoting her late father down in Tipperary: “I’m anxious for my dinner”! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I recall an old woman in west Waterford who, commenting on her middle-aged son, recently engaged to a woman who had already been married twice, said that he was a brave man to swim where two had already drowned. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – A favourite of my grandfather: “He’s like a lighthouse in a bog, brilliant but useless.” – Yours, etc,

DAVE O’SULLIVAN,

Athgarvan,

Co Kildare.