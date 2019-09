Sir, – Surely Adrian Dunbar, as a Fermanagh man, would not have come up Lough Erne in a creel rather than “up the Lagan in a bubble” (Paul Clements, An Irishman’s Diary, September 24th). – Yours, etc,

JOHN GRAHAM,

Enniskillen,

Co Fermanagh.

Sir, – An old Co Clare farmer reflecting on his sudden collapse: “The walking went from under me.” – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.