Sir, – I note one of your readers is bemused by the number of people invoking the expression “no worries”.

I too am amused by the large number of retail assistants (and mainly in the “high-end” stores) who ask me if I’m “okay for everything?”, whatever that means, when I simply want to buy a pair of tights. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA SCALLY,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Marion Walsh asks for the appropriate response to “no worries”. This was a commonplace saying in Australia many years before it spread to Ireland. I seem to remember the response, when felt necessary, was, “She’ll be right, mate”. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC FARNAN,

Ballycastle,

Co Antrim.

Sir, – On the matter over the appropriate response to “no worries” (Letters, July 6th), I suggest raising the game to a much higher level. My preferred response would be, “Me too. If I was any better I’d be dangerous.” – Yours, etc,

SIOBHÁN

NÍ CHUANAIGH,

Clonskeagh,

Dublin 14.