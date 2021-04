Sir, – I’d have thought Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly would have had more important things to do with his time these past months than to check the number of mentions he’s had on his department’s Twitter feed (“Stephen Donnelly defends analysis of Twitter mentions by his department”, News, April 12th).

If he can’t think of anything, I’d be glad to make a few suggestions. – Yours, etc,

BARBARA O’CONNELL,

Schull Books,

Ballydehob,

Co Cork.