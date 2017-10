Sir, – First it was “family hubs”, then shared apartments for “young professionals”, and now there are to be live-in facilities for office workers starting in Sandyford, Dublin (“Abandoned Sandyford eyesore to be turned into offices with beds”, October 24th).

I’m wondering how long it will be before the Chinese Communist Party industrial model will become universal here in Ireland? – Yours, etc,

LORETTO BROWNE,

Ashbourne,

Co Meath.