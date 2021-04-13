Offaly good at golf

Sir, – Keith Duggan writes that “Offaly is hardly a hotbed of golf culture” (“Shane Lowry inserts some Offaly into gilded world of golf’s elite”, Sport, April 10th).

Offaly has had many great Irish players.

Does he not know that the great Kitty McCann won the British Open in 1951 and played in six Curtis Cups? Also players like Moira Earner and Irene Holland who played so many times for Ireland.

We are up with the best and Shane Lowry is part of that tradition. – Yours, etc,

JACKIE HICKEY,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.