Off the shelf

Sir, – I am looking forward to being able to go into a bookshop and browse. During the pandemic I purchased many books online, but I had to depend on newspaper reviewers to inform me as to what had been newly published and to influence my choices. I’m sure there were many who, like myself, regretted some of the purchases due to being unable to pick up and browse through books. However, the booksellers, An Post and the couriers have done a tremendous job in getting books to our homes during the limited conditions of the lockdown. Let’s get back, at last, to the tactile sensation of picking a book from a shelf and leafing through it. – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.