Sir, – In the last week alone, I have noted that the word “unchartered “ has been incorrectly used on at least six occasions by both our national broadcaster RTÉ, and even in The Irish Times, instead of the correct word “uncharted”, in news items describing the situation which would arise should Brexit proceed without a deal.

While this is a common mistake, the words have two very different meanings. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL J LOWEY,

Dublin 18.