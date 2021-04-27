Sir, – Sinead O’Reilly’s wonderful poem “Ode to the Milkman” (April 24th) evokes happy memories of my childhood – running to the front door to pick up a bottle of fresh milk.

I was interested in the layer of cream that sat so invitingly at the top of the bottle. I would pierce the silver foil cap and pour the cream over the porridge and breakfast would begin. The Jersey milk bottle was always the creamiest and most sought after. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.