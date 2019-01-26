Sir, – News that the Dáil has passed the second stage of the Occupied Territories Bill is to be welcomed. It demonstrates that we can, as a nation, arrive at an objective assessment of the legality of economic activities in occupied territories, wherever they might be. It has resulted in the predicable hysterical reaction from the Israeli government, with its declaration that the vote is an action of “pure hostility” bordering on the ridiculous. The Bill itself, if passed, will not have a significant economic impact on Israel, unless of course other countries follow suit. It will, however, send a message to any belligerent power that it cannot assume that it can gain from the economic exploitation of occupation. This is a powerful message to send and follows the spirit of international law. Ireland should be proud to be leading the charge on this issue. – Yours, etc,

BARRY WALSH,

Blackrock,

Cork.

Sir, – Bishop Noel Treanor and Bishop Alan McGuckian call on our TDs to be “courageous” and support the proposed Bill designed to prevent trade with Israel’s so-called “Occupied Territories” (Letters, January 23rd).

Unfortunately, the bishops misunderstand the meaning of the word “courageous”. It means not being afraid to stand up to support unpopular causes. It means being brave enough to go against the cosy consensus. The cosy consensus in Ireland brands Israel as being wholly responsible for the plight of the Palestinians.

The Israelis are not supposed to protect themselves from Iranian and Islamist attacks and other attempts to destroy their tiny state.

The courageous people in Ireland are that small band that stands up to a well-funded campaign to demonise and isolate the world’s only Jewish state. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.