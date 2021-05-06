Oath of office

Sir, – President Michael D Higgins has said that he believes the religious oath he swore during his inauguration should be removed and replaced with an affirmation (News, May 3rd). While respecting his personal view, it seems to me that at almost every opportunity we have this compulsion to banish God or religious references from our society. Seldom if ever do our leaders reference God; it seems our poets have been given that mantle.

Instead of removing the oath from the Constitution, what is wrong with being inclusive and facilitating either the oath or an affirmation? – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.