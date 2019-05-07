O’Connell Street – chips with everything

Sir, – Your article correctly describes the blight afflicting Dublin’s O’Connell Street (“Decades of failed development on Dublin’s Main Street”, Analysis, May 6th).

I was especially interested to read in your article that once planning permission is given for a fast-food restaurant it can never be taken away.

This prevents a local authority’s planning department from responding to economic, demographic or other change.

Might I suggest that in the future planning permission is given for a finite period, say 20 years, so that when a street decays it can be rejuvenated in the future by changing the nature of business on the street, or perhaps even by converting it into a residential street.

I was always taught that nothing lasts forever, but it appears to me that, on O’Connell Street, hamburgers and chips will reign supreme indefinitely. – Yours, etc,

MIKE FORDE,

Glenageary, Co Dublin.