Nurturing confidence and potential

Sir, – Two contributions to this page (August 14th) highlight the psychological challenges two categories of Irish society, the young and the disabled, face: Canon James Moriarty warns against encouraging young people to pursue unachievable dreams, and Sarah Lennon highlights how disabled people suffer exclusion and have been overlooked by government policy.

There is common ground between the two letters: both highlight in their respective ways the importance both of nurturing confidence and of recognition of potential.

In the realm of education, people (of any age) should be allowed to pursue their dreams. An outstanding teacher (and educational context) recognises and nurtures every student’s potential for intellectual growth and does not pigeonhole for convenience sake.

If third-level education has, despite the financial odds which the Government needs urgently to address, succeeded in improving access routes so that more people may pursue their academic dreams, arguably far more needs to be done at primary and secondary level.

In the light of my own observation, at primary and secondary level there is not always a sound awareness of the importance and relevance of child psychology to nurturing potential in the young and the disabled. Schools need to avail of the proper professional expertise to deal with bullying, the exclusion of children with disabilities and the impact of psychological trauma, particularly with regard to self-esteem and academic potential.

Prof Mona O’Moore’s flagship Anti-Bullying Centre, founded at Trinity and now a jewel in the crown at Dublin City University, has set a gold standard in this respect.

With regard to the psychological challenges facing everyone, but above all undoubtedly the young and the disabled, we might all be mindful of Robert Browning’s words, “Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp,/Or what’s heaven for?”. – Yours, etc,

Dr SARAH ALYN STACEY,

French Department,

Trinity College

Dublin,

Dublin 2.