Nursing professionalism

Sir, – After watching the RTÉ Investigates documentary on Covid-19, I cannot overstate my sense of pride in the professionalism and caring shown by nurses to patients and families in very stressful environments.

All that is good about the nursing profession was displayed in the programme, including competence, empathy, communication and teamwork and, above all, an endless overriding sense of caring and commitment to patients and families.

The Covid-19 impact on nurses of the suffering, death and dying they witness requires further research and attention. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS

COWMAN,

Professor Emeritus,

Nursing,

Royal College

of Surgeons

in Ireland,

Dublin 2.