Nursing home residents ‘virtually prisoners’

Sir, – Visiting restrictions continue in nursing homes. This means that the unfortunate residents are virtually prisoners, but, unlike prisoners, with no immediate prospect of parole.

These restrictions are in many cases having a disastrous effect on the mental health of residents, and that is set to continue.

Life in even the very best of nursing homes is, in my view, miserable enough even without this new dimension and the sense of isolation that it brings. There has to be a better way and we need to find it as a matter of urgency.

Can anyone come up with a solution? – Yours, etc,

BILL POWER,

Co Waterford.